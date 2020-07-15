The man killed in a car accident near Chiloquin has been identified as Kenneth Lee Profitt.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Profitt is believed to have been driving along the Sprague River Road sometime late Monday night when the vehicle went off the road and over an embankment, striking several trees and large rocks. Profitt died at the scene.
Officers responded about 11 a.m. Tuesday morning to he scene after the crash site was noticed.
The crash remains under investigation.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One person was killed when their car went over an embankment Tuesday on Sprague River Road.
The identity of the driver was not released by press time.
According to Klamath County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Brandon Fowler, deputies responded to the accident site of milepost 12 east of Chiloquin at roughly 11 a.m.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Fowler, the cause of the crash is under investigation.