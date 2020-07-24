Following lightning storms across South Central Oregon and Northern California Wednesday, new fires sparked and spread quickly.
The Klamath and Lake County regions reported at least nine new fires after Wednesday’s storms, with lightning mostly in the eastern side of Klamath County and into Lake County. According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, Klamath and Lake counties have had approximately 270 lightning strikes since Tuesday night.
Jennifer Case with the Oregon Department of Forestry said they all stayed pretty small, either under or right at an acre in size.
Still, she said we’ll likely continue to see other sparks for the next few days or week as temperatures climb back into the 90s and heat and wind can cause smolders to catch fire.
The Ben Young Fire south of Paisley was last reported at 1,200 acres on Thursday and is zero percent contained. As of Thursday morning, the fire was threatening one house and the Morgan Butte Fire Lookout, but South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership says more houses could become threatened if the fire moves east.
Emergency Road closures remain in effect on National Forest System land east of Forest Road 33 from Forest Road 3510 north towards Paisley. This includes Forest Roads 3510-018 off Clover Flat Road, the 3510 Road between the Forest Boundary west to Forest Road 33, and Road 3509 between Forest Road 3510 and the 28 Road.
Recreation sites within the closure area include Marster Spring Campground, Chewaucan Crossing Campground, Jones Crossing Forest Camp, Moss Meadow Horse Camp, Moss Pass Trailhead and Campground, and the Fremont National Recreation Trail.
The Forest Service reported eleven new fires in the Modoc National Forest on Thursday, with three of them growing considerably. The Caldwell Fire is the biggest spark from Wednesday’s storms, growing to 1,500 acres as of Thursday morning. It is located near Caldwell Butte east of the Lave Beds and traffic from the east of the Lava Beds and Medicine Highlands has been affected, according to the Forest Service. Despite its proximity to Tionesta, no evacuations have been ordered as of Thursday.
The Allen Fire is burning at about 800 acres near Allen Butte, and crews are working to hold the fire along County Road 58.
The Canyon Fire near Canby Bridge is 100% contained and burned 234 acres. Several other fires in the Modoc National Forest were reported under an acre or contained to a single tree burning.
The Gold Fire in Lassen County is 15% contained and 14,500 acres as of Thursday morning. The Hog Fire is 26% contained and 9,517 acres.
A new evacuation order for the Hog Fire in Lassen County was issued Thursday afternoon for the areas west of Junction SR-36 and SR-44, including all roads and trails accesses from SR-36 and SR-44. The closure includes the Bizz Johnson Trail and SR-36 east of Fredonyer Summit.
A previous evacuation order remains in place for residents served by A-1 Road north of SR-36, including Lake Forest Estates.
An evacuation order has been downgraded to an evacuation warning for the areas of Junction SR-36 and SR-44 east to the A-1, including River Bench, Britt Lane, Thumper Hill Road and Ridge Top Road. The warning also includes residents served by Phil Dow Road and west of the brake check area on SR-36 to the junction of SR-36 and SR-44.
State Route 44 is open for travel, but crews ask that people drive carefully as crews are still working in the area.
The Badger Fire in Siskiyou County, which began last Saturday, is 557 acres and 65% contained.