This is it. By the time you read this, my little brother’s current tax status will be changing from “Single” to “Married Filing Jointly” while his Facebook status, equally important, will soon indicate he’s “Married to Rylee Salut—” No. Wait! It’ll read “Married to Rylee Ovgard.”
He’ll be nervous and excited and ready for what I’d argue is (second only to his decision to accept Christ) the most important decision of his life.
“It’s cray cray,” I think to myself while writing this, an effort to pass off an emotional moment with humor.
“I’ve never done that before,” I intone to myself sarcastically.
Humor helps numb the bittersweet, the realization that time keeps moving whether or not we’re ready, and keep it simply sweet.
Not long ago, I remember my little brother was still, well, little.
He was the kid would throw rocks in the water next to where I’d just cast, giggling, before tipping a jig with a piece of red licorice while I was trying to fish. Naturally the licorice worked, and Red Vines unwittingly found a new market segment.
Little Gabe grew into such an incredible man who I’m proud to call my brother. I still have a few inches on him, but he could bench me, and I wouldn’t be able to stop him, so I guess I have to be nice.
Even if he still hasn’t been out fishing on my boat (not bitter), he’s found someone who floats his own, and I’m so happy for him.
As the eldest Ovgard brother, I’ve long been able to look at my younger brothers and admire them, root for them and brag about them in much the same way most parents do. I suppose there was always a bit of sibling rivalry, but we were all different enough and far apart enough in age that I never really thought of them as rivals.
Sure, we always fought for Mom’s leftovers at restaurants or the post-game massages from Dad, but that was about all we competed for directly.
I wasn’t always as close to my brothers as I am now, but we were always there for each other. The Ovgards were always self-contained, a group of five who had each others’ backs, a few shared interests (including, of course, fishing) and undoubtedly shared love. My brothers and I grew inseparable by the time we were all shaving and paying taxes.
In fact, after my late Aunt Brenda was married, just five Ovgards (with that spelling) remained in the entire world, so it further united us as a family.
For almost a decade, the “5 Os” lived peacefully in the Ovgarden, but today, we add a sixth.
While Gabe is probably more excited about today (and certainly more excited about tonight) than I am, I’m still pretty excited to add a sixth Ovgard to the fold. I finally get the little sister I secretly wanted my whole life, and now my siblings can outnumber me 3:1 when we vote on issues like “Where should we eat?” or “Can we fish every waking moment of a family vacation?” instead of just 2:1.
That said, Rylee likes to fish and has actually been fishing with me, so I have another sibling to resent my obsession and playfully mock me on social media. Fist pump.
When I give my toast, I’ll talk about how much I love them both, but unlike many toasts I’ve heard, I won’t say “Gabe is so lucky” or “Rylee is so lucky,” because that implies an unequal partnership. It implies one person reached and the other settled, but that’s not at all the case with these two. They’re so inherently perfect and equally matched that I can’t help but be a little jealous.
Fortunately, the two of them set a standard of excellence in relationships for me to wait for. Rylee showed me what was possible and that knowledge helped me find a wedding date — the first girl I’ve ever invited to a wedding, mind you — who lives up to the standards Rylee set.
While this could eventually result in a seventh Ovgard somewhere down the road if Hannah catches a certain bouquet this evening and doesn’t get too embarrassed about the surprise mention in my column, for the time being, six is pretty great.
So congrats, Mr. and Mrs. Gabe Ovgard. I’m so happy for you.
Now that there are “6 Os” in the family, the iconic words of the Kool-Aid Man have never been more relevant: “O-O-O-O-O-O, yeah!”
Read more at caughtovgard.com; Follow on Instagram and Fishbrain @lukeovgard; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com.