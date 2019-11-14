MEDFORD – Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss describes her friend and late step-sister Anne Frank as a “chatterbox.”
Schloss, 90, recalled a fun-loving playmate who loved to talk. Eva and Anne played marbles and played in the neighborhood after Eva and her family had emigrated from Austria to Holland.
“We played together, we skipped together,” Schloss said.
“Already at 11 years old, she was quite the big flirt,” Eva added, drawing light laughter from the audience at an otherwise somber event on Monday, when Schloss shared her Holocaust story and how it intersected with Frank’s with about 1,500 people at the Medford Armory.
Anne’s family was captured by the Nazis after going into hiding in Holland. Anne died at Bergen-Belsen death camp in March 1945, according to the epilogue of her published diary, “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.”
Schloss’s family was also captured by the Nazis and she was sent to the Birkenau death camp for nine months.
Into hiding
At age 13, Schloss’s father first told Eva the family was going into hiding. He split them up, in hopes of saving them.
“At 13, this was the first time that I became very scared,” Eva said. “We went into hiding with wonderful people who risked their own lives to keep people safe.”
She recalls sitting down to breakfast on her 15th birthday – she remembers the day as Tuesday, May 11 – when there was a knock on the door.
“The Nazis stormed in, and went straight for my mother and me, and took us away,” Schloss said. “So you can imagine, my 15th birthday is something I never had.”
Camp horrors
Eva still remembers having to say goodbye to her father, as relatives were separated into different camps.
“My father was not a very religious man, but he took me by the hands … and said, ‘God will protect you,’” Eva said. “He couldn’t protect me anymore but he gave me over to God.”
She believes a hat her mother, Elfriede, gave her may have saved her, as the Nazis may have thought she was older wearing it.
“Perhaps it comes in handy later,” Eva was told by her mother.
That time came when a camp “doctor,” who decided individuals’ fates, analyzed Eva.
“We had to stand in rows of five,” Eva said. “He looked you over, fraction of a second, he decided if you would live or die,” she added.
“When he looked at me, he didn’t really see how young I was.”
‘Can you imagine?’
Eva described the horror of the camp: being forced to strip naked, seeing toddlers separated from their mothers and given to older women; the sleeping conditions of lice and bed bugs and no water for washing.
She was also haunted by nightmares from having to remove dead bodies from parts of the camp.
“The day before you had spoken with a person, and the next day, they were gone,” Eva said.
But nothing could compare to the horror of seeing her own mother sent to the gas chambers.
“Not even goodbye could I say to my mother,” Eva said. “Can you imagine?”
By her own account a miracle, Eva was able to see her father, who she visited while he was accompanied by an SS officer.
“We fell into each others arms and cried,” Eva said.
Neither knew at the time that Eva’s mother was still alive.
Eva’s father asked her how her mother was doing, and she recalls telling him she was gassed in the chambers. They hugged and her father prompted her to hold on and that she would make it.
“I never ever saw him anymore,” Eva said.
A miracle
Eva found out later her mother had survived after others said they had seen her.
“This was, of course, as you can imagine, wonderful, and a miracle,” Eva said.
Eva said she and her mother woke up one day to a deserted camp after the Nazis had fled.
She said that many people still died due to the conditions during the 10 days before the Russians liberated them.
“It was freezing cold, there was practically no food,” Eva said.
Liberated
Eva can still remember the hot cabbage soup that was made for them the day of liberation.
“They gave us big metal bowls and we just ate and ate and ate and ate,” Eva said.
She walked several hours in the snow to Auschwitz in search of her father. She did not find him, but did find Otto Frank, Anne’s father.
Eva’s mother and Anne’s father, Otto Frank, married after the war, after the families connected (Anne’s mother, Edith, and sister, Margot, died during the war).
Eva recalled some time after the war, Otto wanting to read something to her.
“He opened it as if it was the most precious thing in the world,” Eva said.
It was Anne’s diary, which has since become one of the most well known and widely read works from World War II.
After reading a few lines from the diary, Otto burst into tears, Eva said.
“It was too emotional for him,” she said. “It took him three weeks to read it.”
Finding her voice
Otto was instrumental in encouraging Eva to go back to school after the war, and got her a job as an apprentice to a photographer in England.
After Otto shared the news that he had fallen in love with Eva’s mother, it was also easier for Eva to embrace love herself.
Eva eventually married Zvi Schloss, had three daughters. They were married 63 years.
But she never spoke of the Holocaust to her children, her husband, or her family, until she was a grandmother. Schloss said that while she was hesitant to speak when called upon to share her experiences at an event in the mid-1980s, she knew had to speak up.
“The gate broke open and it just couldn’t be stopped anymore,” Eva said. “It was for me a very, very important moment …. It was necessary that we tell people that we have to change the world.”
In 1999, Eva signed the Anne Frank Peace Declaration along with United Nations Secretary General Koffi Annan, according to the program for the Medford event.
Eva has in years since shared her story in more than 1,000 speaking engagements and has authored two books.
‘We must not hate’
Rabbi Avi Zwiebel, director of Chabad of Southern Oregon, learned about Schloss and her story about five years ago and has been trying to bring her to southern Oregon in years since.
“It’s an amazing opportunity, especially to educate the youth about what happened,” Zwiebel said. “It will make a lifetime impression.”
Eva emphasized that her story resonates with people from all backgrounds all over the world, including in southern Oregon.
“It’s a terrible story that people were able to do this, and the world let it happen,” Eva told Herald and News, in an interview following the program.
“We must not hate but love people,” she added. “When I hated, I was very, very miserable and when I love it’s uplifting,” she added.