The Board of Directors of Water For Life, Inc, a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of agricultural water rights, announced the hiring of a new Executive Director, according to a news release.
Greg Duff was appointed to this position on May 1.
Duff is a businessperson with over 30 years of success in finance, banking, agricultural appraising, farm management, and sales management. He has served on multiple boards and advisory councils, including American Bankers Association, Chamber of Commerce (Oregon chapters), Oregon Bankers Association (Chair, Agriculture Committee), and as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society.
Greg served as an Oregon State FFA Officer and earned a B.S. in Animal Sciences from Oregon State University. Greg resides in Beaverton with his wife Brooks and will be working out of his home and the Water For Life Salem office.