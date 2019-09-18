A construction project to install sidewalks and curbing, and to reconfigure travel lanes on Washburn Way will continue until approximately Sept. 30, according to a city of Klamath Falls news release.
The project on the west side of Washburn Way between Orchard Avenue and Pershing Way began July 15. Rocky Mountain Construction will continue construction until project completion. The southbound lane on Washburn Way and pedestrian traffic between Applegate Avenue and Eberlein Avenue will remain closed during construction. Traffic is being routed through the center lane and transitioned into the left lane at Eberlein.
According to the news release, due to safety concerns, the contractor would appreciate parents directing their children to stay out of the construction zone.
For more information please call City Development Services at 541-883-5291.