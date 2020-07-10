An employee at the Dutch Bros Coffee at 3255 Washburn Way has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the company.
The employee has been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days. The employee worked a day shift on the Fourth of July and a morning shift on July 5, according to the release.
Dutch Bros said it learned about the employee’s positive test result on Friday and closed the stand to be deep-cleaned overnight.
“We want the community to know we’re following all recommended CDC guidelines and will continue to keep the community’s health at the forefront of all decisions we make,” stated the coffee chain in the news release.
Dutch Bros says it is coordinating with public health officials to ensure it is following best practices.