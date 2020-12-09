After months of uncertainty, Gov. Kate Brown made it official on Dec. 1: she plans to shut down the Warner Creek Correctional Facility in Lakeview.
According to the governor's proposed budget, Warner Creek is one of three minimum-security prisons to be closed across Oregon — the others are Shutter Creek and Mill Creek. Warner is slated for closure in June 2022.
During a press conference announcing her budget and legislative priorities for the 2021-23 biennium, Brown said the number of adults in custody has declined over the years and has recently fallen below 13,000.
This is not the first time that WCCF has faced the threat of closure. Each state department is asked to submit how it would cut its budget by 5 and 10% each biennium. And for the Department of Corrections, it often means closing prisons.
Brown called the decision to close the prisons “tough,” knowing that it will negatively impact the communities where the prisons will be closed. The budget proposes $170 million in community development, she did not say how much would be available for the Lakeview area or for other areas facing prison closures.
In July, when the state was facing a $1 billion shortfall, Brown made the first announcement that she would close two prisons to help save money. The Warner Creek Correctional Facility Retention committee was formed to work with state representatives, state agencies and the governor’s office to stave off closure. And they got a temporary reprieve.
Jane O’Keeffe, who leads the retention committee, said that Brown’s decision to close WCCF was disappointing and that it does not feel right to her. She said that the committee will explore what options it has.
“It was a devastating announcement from the governor," she said. "There was no discussion by the state legislature It will be economically devastating to Lakeview. I am saddened that there was no chance for a statewide discussion."