The Warner Canyon Ski Area near Lakeview will reopen this weekend for skiing and snowboarding.
Ski area officials said recent storms “have been generous and blessed us with six plus inches to date with another six to seven inches by Friday night and Saturday morning.”
Customers are being asked to follow the directions of ski area employees to optimize parking lot space. People are asked to park as close to the next vehicle as possible while also allowing space to open and close car doors.
Ski school classes will resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continue through Feb. 13.
Skis, boots, snowboards and other gear can be rented at Tall Town Bike and Camp, located at 19 North E Street in downtown Lakeview.
Warner Canyon Ski Area is five miles east of Lakeview on Highway 140. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, if there is adequate snow. The area has 11 expert trails, five intermediate trails, and five beginner trails. The area is served by a handicap-accessible triple chairlift.
Sno-Park permits are required with day and season passes at the day lodge ticket counter. Visitors are advised to adhere to COVID-19 face masking and physical distancing guidelines.