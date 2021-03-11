LAKEVIEW – From its highway entrance, the Warner Canyon Ski Area is deceiving.
But first impressions are revised when first-time downhill skiers and snowboarders ride the triple chairlift to area’s 6,480-foot summit, where expansive views west to and beyond Lakeview and east towards Eastern Oregon’s vast high desert country are revealed.
Even better, because of its location — Warner Canyon is 10 miles east of Lakeview off Highway 140 East — its variety of beginning, intermediate and advanced runs are seldom crowded.
“I’ve lived in the area 20 years and I had no idea this was here and is so beautiful,” said snowboarder Tony Swan of Klamath Falls while making his first-ever Warner Canyon visit last weekend.
“I’m really impressed,” echoed John Paulson of Roseburg who, until last weekend, has skied internationally and every ski hill in Oregon except Warner Canyon.
Comments like those don’t surprise Jim Copeland, a retired Lakeview schoolteacher who’s completing his 15th year at Warner Canyon’s hill manager.
“Basically, for all the people skiing here for the first time it’s been a great experience,” he said.
Even on days when there were lift lines, something rarely experienced, Copeland said out-of-town visitors were not discouraged. One busy Saturday, when he estimates there were 500 to 600 skiers and riders, Copeland created formal lift lines with singles joining doubles to fill the chairs and reduce the wait time.
“I’d never had to set up lift lines before,” he said.
Even with roughly 10-minute waits, people who usually ski at larger areas were not concerned, noting they’ve experienced twice that or longer.
“We’ve had people from all over,” Copeland said, noting some have come from Southern California, Portland and the San Francisco Bay Area. “We’re not a secret anymore.”
Warner Canyon has never been a secret to locals. This winter, about 175 people and families bought season passes. Regarded a “backyard ski hill,” Warner Canyon has been offering skiers and riders a surprising variety of runs since it opened in 1938. Along with rising 780 vertical feet to its summit, skiers and riders can hop off about halfway up the mountain, with easy access to beginner and intermediate trails.
Overall, Warner Canyon claims five beginner trails, five intermediate routes and 11 advanced/expert runs. Most of the beginner and intermediate runs are groomed, while some trails for more advanced skiers and riders are take-em-as-they-are runs untouched by grooming machines.
Although overall snowfall has been well below average this winter, snowstorms have come at optimal times for Warner Canyon, which is normally open only on weekends. The decent-to-good snow, combined with steady local visitors and others who have “discovered” the mountain, have combined to create one of the ski area’s most financially successful seasons.
“We were slammed,” Copeland said of the influx of visitors. “Our hidden little ski area isn’t hidden anymore.”
Warner Canyon has been “slammed,” even though it has only been open 20 days. In exceptional snow years the area is open 40 or 45 days, especially if early season snow allows for skiing during the Christmas to New Year’s holidays.
Among last weekend’s skiers was Kelli Gusumano of Summer Lake, who took time between runs to walk with her dog, Sage. While skiing and riding are the prime attractions, Warner Canyon is also a place to socialize.
The ski lodge, which serves hot meals, and outdoor tables were filled with “locals” happily chatting about work, play and, of course, ski conditions. Last Sunday, taking advantage of non-existent morning chairlift lines, I managed six runs in an hour before meeting up with friends, slowing the pace but still more than doubling the morning total over the next few hours.
Chances for skiing Warner Canyon are lessening, however.
With winter nearly over, Warner Canyon will be open only two more weekends: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the same hours March 20-21. To help celebrate the successful season, half-day prices will be charged both weekends, $26 for adults age 19-68, $18 for youth 13-18, $16 for pre-teens 6-12, $11 for seniors 69 and older and $5 for children age 5 and younger. Oregon Sno-Park passes are required for parking.
For more information visit the website at www.warnercanyonski.com or call 541-947-5001.