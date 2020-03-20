Tonight is the last evening Thrive Church’s warming center will be open for the season. The closure is not motivated by coronavirus-related restrictions; it is simply the end of the warming center’s typical season, Thrive Pastor Kevin Drake said. The warming center will operate until 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Drake encouraged anyone still in need of shelter to visit the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, located at 1931 Mission Avenue.
Thrive’s Sunday services are going digital due to social distancing guidelines related to the coronavirus. The church’s sermons can be viewed on YouTube by searching “Thrive Church K Falls.”
Drake extended a “tremendous thank you” to all the volunteers who helped at the warming center over the past season. He hopes that next season Thrive will be able to extend the warming center’s open dates by one week before and one week after its typical season.