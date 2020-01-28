It’s another freezing winter night in Klamath Falls, and people are heading toward the warming center at Thrive Church. For many, the center is the lifesaving difference between being out in the cold and being warm and safe.
There are people from all walks of life waiting to enter the center, from those who have temporarily lost a place to stay, to travelers stopping in for a short time, to regulars who return year after year. Whatever their reason for coming, the shelter doesn’t discriminate. Everyone is welcome.
“It’s a blessing. It’s really hard once you’re down to get back on your feet, and these people, they don’t care. They take care of everybody,” Lorri said. This is her second year at the warming center.
“Unfortunately, I have to be here again, but thankfully it is here,” she said.
Inside the center, the beds are made in pristine rows with freshly washed bedding, a hot meal — tonight it’s chili dogs — is being prepared in the kitchen. Freshly brewed coffee waits for guests to enjoy. In the morning there will be biscuits and gravy for breakfast.
The center aims for around 30 people per night but sometimes takes a few more or less.
“They give us two hot meals, showers and everyone has a smile on their face,” said Lacy, a guest at the center.
One by one, people go through the process of checking in. They answer some questions, sign a waiver and the items they want to bring in are checked by a volunteer. The rest of their belongings are locked in another room.
Kathy Crabtree has been running the center since it opened in 2014, and she doesn’t take the responsibility of storing the guests’ belongings lightly.
“For them to leave out their belongings, everything they own in that room for us to be responsible for. Yeah, that’s a big deal. And so we treat it with respect, we lock it up, no one can get into it and we give it back to them in the morning,” Crabtree said.
Crabtree says she loves working at the center because she loves the people. She greets guests like old friends.
“It put a face to homelessness,” said Thrive Church Pastor, Kevin Drake. “Beforehand we knew that there were homeless people in our community, but we didn’t really know them.”
Now, Drake says he recognizes people from the center around town. “It becomes personal,” he said.
Crabtree said she loves providing services to guests that make them happy. The center got all new cots and mattresses this year. The center also provides showers for the guests.
“They make sure you have a good shower, it was one of my first showers on the street. I was like, ‘heck yes,’ ” said Lacy.
Unfortunately, some services have to be reduced when there are fewer volunteers, according to Drake. Showers are one of the first things to get cut when there is a shortage of volunteers.
“If we don’t have enough volunteers, food prep becomes a very basic, quick soup,” Drake said.
The center also used to offer laundry vouchers, but now needs a volunteer to supervise at the laundromat, and so that service has stopped for the time being.
“We always need volunteers,” Crabtree said. Volunteers might help out by doing laundry, preparing food or doing security. Volunteers must be 18 years or older or accompanied by an adult. Community service hours can also be served at the warming center.
This is Becky McNair’s fifth season volunteering at the warming center.
“This is just who I am in the winter,” she joked. She said the guests at the shelter are some of the nicest people she has ever met. She said oftentimes someone will offer her a hand when navigating the icy parking lot, or offer to dig her car out if there is heavy snow.
Christy Davis just started volunteering at the warming center.
“I like helping out,” Davis said. “I’m glad they [the guests] have something like this, there should be even more stuff like this.”
One thing that many guests, as well as Drake and Crabtree, pointed out is that the center is oftentimes the last stop for anyone with nowhere to go. Other places in town that offer shelter have requirements, like sobriety or an identification card.
The warming center is different.
“We’re not a recovery. We’re an emergency shelter. Just enough to keep people warm,” Drake said. “It’s acceptance. It’s accepting them for where they are right now,” he said.
Of course, there are rules that must be respected. Most revolve around safety for everyone involved and respect.
“We operate on a mutual respect basis,” Crabtree said. “We expect the same respect that we give them.”
The warming center is at 235 S. Laguna St. in Klamath Falls and can be reached at 541-883-2286.