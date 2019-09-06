The Klamath Basin Audubon Society will host its next program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St. There will be light refreshments, socializing and book sales followed by a brief business meeting and program, according to a news release.
Featured speaker will be Jaime Stephens, Klamath Bird Observatory (KBO) science director. She will present an overview of KBO’s long-term monitoring and applied ecology research with a focus on current projects occurring in the Klamath Basin.
The talk will cover KBO’s bird banding program, monitoring in the National Parks, and a new long-term monitoring program initiated this spring in shrub-steppe habitats. The presentation will also highlight species-specific studies examining vesper sparrow, black-backed woodpecker, common nighthawk, and hermit warbler. The hermit warbler research is a partnership with Oregon State University which aims to better understand migratory connectivity for this species. The Klamath Basin was one of nine study sites where hermit warblers were tagged with geolocators in the spring of 2019. This project aligns closely with the KBO-led Western Warblers Initiative, which seeks to apply the latest technology in expanding our knowledge of migratory movements and connectivity for warblers; research will begin on hermit, Wilson’s, and black-throated gray warblers in spring of 2020.
There will be time for questions and discussion about these projects and broader bird conservation initiatives.