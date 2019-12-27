LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT – It’s a place to wander and wonder.
There are googolplex ways to enjoy Lava Beds National Monument, from exploring its hundreds of lava tube caves, hiking around or to the top of its many buttes to visiting Modoc War camps and battlefields. There are more, places with rock art, including painted pictographs and carved petroglyphs created by generations of Modoc people and their predecessors or descendants.
The easiest place to find pictographs is on boulders and walls near the entrance of Symbol Bridge and Big Painted Cave. Both are easily accessed by a short — less than a mile each way — trail that begins near the parking area for Skull Cave.
As at Big Painted Cave, most pictographs are found at cave entrances and are painted black and white. The black color, according to park historians, was likely created from a charcoal base mixed with animal fat while the white was made with a clay base. Less common are red pictographs, which archaeologists believe were made by using substances obtained through trade with neighboring Paiute Indians. Some pictographs have been dated up to 1,500 years ago.
To the Point
The easiest place to wander and wonder while viewing petroglyphs is at Petroglyph Point, a short drive east of the main park.
While wandering along the fenced area that protects the petroglyphs – and, sadly, unprotected areas have been disgustingly vandalized – part of the allure is wondering when and why they were created. Determining the age of petroglyphs is complicated because, unlike pictographs, material was removed when they were created. Archaeologists speculate some petroglyphs were made more than 6,000 years ago.
At places like Petroglyph Point, which has more than 5,000 individual carvings, age estimates are problematic because it’s not known how many times an individual petroglyph was inundated in water as Tule Lake rose and fell around the former island. As a park brochure notes, it’s possible to wonder if “dozens or even hundreds of generations of artists paddled out in canoes, sharp sticks or stones in hand, to leave their mark here in the soft volcanic tuff.”
Unique to the West
Guessing the age of an individual petroglyph or pictograph is further complicated because images exposed to direct sun, wind and rain fade more quickly. To add to the mystic and wonderment, studies show the Lava Beds images are different from rock art found in other areas of the West because they are more often geometric patterns instead of depictions of people and animals.
There are many theories on what the images at Petroglyph Point, Big Paint Cave and other sites mean. When and why they were created? Do they hold spiritual significance? Are they part of the Modoc creation story? Do they reflect and represent special events or activities in the life of the person who carved or painted them. Are some simply a form of historic graffiti?
Look and admire pictographs and petroglyphs, but please don’t touch. For present and future generations, some places and objects are places to wander and wonder.