6-26 walking tour

The old Klamath Falls Gospel Mission on Walnut Street is one of several sites to be highlighted on a walking history tour on June 27.

 Photo courtesy Klamath County Museum

A walking history tour on Walnut Street in Klamath Falls will be offered Saturday, June 27, by the Klamath County Museum.

The tour will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the old city hall building at 226 South Fifth Street. It will last about an hour, and cover several blocks.

Stops will include the city’s old steam plant, the old city jail, the post office, the old Gospel Mission and the Scandinavian Hall.

The walk is free. Social distancing will be required. For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 882-1000.

