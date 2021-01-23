Klamath Film, a 501c3 nonprofit based in Klamath Falls, was the recent recipient of supporting grants from both the Walmart Community Grants program and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, according to a news release.
The Walmart Foundation and Miller Foundation support were both general operating support grants, helping Klamath Film to maintain services such as livestreaming of community events and as the film liaison office of Klamath County. Walmart Community Grants range from $250 to $5,000 awarded through an open application process providing funding directly from Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities to local organizations in the United States, according to the Walmart website.
The Miller Foundation, based in Portland, was founded in 2003 to support the arts and education, to date providing millions of dollars each year to arts and educational endeavors across Oregon.
“We are incredibly grateful for both of these incredible grant programs to support our ongoing efforts in the Klamath Basin,” said Klamath Film executive director Kurt Liedtke. “Last year was very difficult for all, and arts organizations were no exception; so general operating funding such as these grants keeps our bills paid and community efforts moving forward to support and promote a filmmaking culture in the Klamath Basin.”
While some of Klamath Film’s 2020 events were canceled due to COVID-19 related restrictions, it was able to still present the eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival, and donated livestreaming services to present multiple community events affiliated with the Snowflake Festival.
For more information about Klamath Film visit www.klamathfilm.org.