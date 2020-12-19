Shortly after Cliff Bentz won his November election, longtime representative Greg Walden said they both agreed “to make this transition as smooth as possible.”
Walden, who did not seek re-election after serving 22 years, is pleased that Bentz, who is also a Republican, is moving into the job. Bentz is a third-generation Oregonian with a ranching and law background, who specializes in water and agriculture.
Walden said he announced his decision to not seek re-election in October 2019 to allow potential successors time to prepare their campaigns.
“I’ve never liked the notion that somebody in office gets to pick their successors by shortening the timeline," he said. "So I really felt it was important to make my situation known in plenty of time for whoever wanted to run to get organized and figure out if it would work for them, and to and launch and run a campaign to earn the trust of voters.”
After Walden’s decision was announced, 11 Republican candidates eventually filed, with Bentz winning his party’s nomination and then defeating Democrat Alex Spenser and Independent Patrick Archer in November.
“He comes in with a great background and I’m really pleased he’s going to be my representative. He gets our way of life,” Walden said of Bentz. He believes Bentz’s background and years in state politics, in both the Oregon House of Representatives and Oregon Senate, will be helpful in Washington.
Bentz, who’ll turn 69 in January, served in the Oregon Senate from 2018-2020, and represented District 60 in the Oregon House of Representatives from 2008-2018.
“He proved in Salem how important it is to work with people regardless of party,” Walden said. “He’s one of those people who is focused on getting results, focused on solving problems.”
Walden noted that much of his and his staff’s daily work routine involves “solving problems for individual constituents,” such as Social Security, Medicare, and Veterans Administration matters.
“We’ve been through that process all fall,” he said of the ongoing transition. “We want to make sure there’s no disruption of service. The transition needs to be seamless.”