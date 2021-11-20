They’re waiting for winter at Crater Lake National Park.
Rim Drive is closed to motor vehicles, the Rim Village Gift Shop/Cafeteria is on reduced hours and maintenance staff are prepared to clear snow. But park officials are still waiting for significant snow to fall. Much of the snow that fell in recent weeks has melted, making conditions less than ideal for cross country skiing and snowshoeing, which drive much of the park's winter visitors.
“It’s not quite winter yet here,” says Sean Denniston, Crater Lake’s acting superintendent. “It’s beautiful because the mountains are snow-capped and picturesque, but we’re still waiting for winter. We’re still in a transition stage.”
In recent years, especially on weekends and holidays, full parking lots at Rim Village have resulted in visitors having to wait at designated areas near the South Entrance until parking spaces are available.
“This is new for us, this extreme winter visitation,” he said.
Denniston said some seasonal plans are already in place. The Rim Village Cafeteria/Gift Shop, for example, is currently open on its winter schedule: Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the cafeteria closing at 3 p.m. Crater Lake Hospitality, the park concessionaire, operates the cafeteria/gift shop. It’s other services — the Crater Lake Lodge and a cafeteria-gift shop, gas station and campground at Mazama Village are closed for the season.
Visitors will see some changes, however. The Steel Center in Munson Valley, which normally provides visitor information, a park film, a small sales area and a post office, is closed for renovation and will likely remain so for two years while work continues. A temporary post office is located near park headquarters, but will be relocated to Mazama Village by the South Entrance next year. In coming weeks information boards will be placed at to-be announced locations, including Rim Village. Restrooms are available at Rim Village.
The road from park headquarters in Munson Valley to Rim Village remains open, but West and East Rim Drives and the North Entrance Road are closed, probably until next May or June, depending on snowfall. In a typical winter, the park receives more than 500 inches of snow.
Denniston said the park experienced less visitation last summer than in previous years because of smoke created by regional forest fires. As of Oct. 30, the park recorded 621,161 visitors in 2021. The annual record of 756,344 was set in 2016 and yearly visitation figures have been right around 700,000 since then.
“Despite all that’s been going on this year has been busy,” Denniston said, referring to forest fire smoke and COVID-19 related restrictions. He noted visitors are still required to wear masks when in park buildings.
Although smoke from forest fires outside the park created visibility problems and possibly lessened visitation, there were only nine fires within park boundaries, seven of them lightning-caused. The fires were minimal, with most burning less than an acre.
Denniston said information on this winter’s programs and schedules are still being determined and will be announced in coming weeks. For current and updated information he recommends people visit the park website at www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm.
Plans for the 2022 season remain in flux.
“After the last two years, that’s something you don’t want to speculate on,” he said.