With Election Day in the rear view mirror, votes from Klamath County residents are still coming in. But local turnout in this election has already surpassed 2016, and there were no major issues during the collection or the counting.
Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long anticipates that once ballots are fully counted, voter turnout for Klamath County could rise to 75 or 76%. A few hundred outstanding ballots are expected to trickle in from Klamath County voters who dropped off their ballots outside the county.
“They’re from Klamath County but they dropped their ballot in another drop site in Oregon,” Long said on Monday. “(Those counties) mark them received by deadline and they send them down to us.”
Long said the votes are from Klamath County residents who, for instance, are going to school in another area or dropped their ballot off at a drop site outside Klamath County for any reason.
She anticipates receiving more than 360 ballots from residents who submitted their ballot at a drop site outside Klamath County.
“I’m still getting those in and I’ll probably get them till the end of this week,” Long said. “We got a lot of other county’s ballots too that we shipped out.”
The 2020 presidential was the first time Long has served as clerk during a general election. She reflected on the process on Monday, that she said operated pretty smoothly at the local level.
The tally of votes currently reflects a 74.43% voter turnout in Klamath County, according to Long, who had predicted before Election Day that it could get as high as 80%.
“It is a little lower but we did receive more ballots than both elections, the 2018 or the 2016,” Long said.
Long said staff always strive to improve upon each election, and look for ways to improve their processes.
“After every election, we try to sit down and say, ‘You know, what are things that we would do differently?’” Long said. “What would be more smooth next time and try to make every election improve?”
Long said some things were out of her control, such as being short two staff members who were trained for certain duties on election night.
“Hopefully what we’re going to try to do … is have more people trained in those areas and that way, we’ll have a backup if for some reason they couldn’t come,” Long said.
The final official account in Klamath County and throughout Oregon is expected in a matter of weeks.