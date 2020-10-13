Voter registration numbers are on the rise in Klamath County as the deadline comes to a close Tuesday night.
Those planning to cast their ballot in the 2020 general election must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.
Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long said the office in downtown Klamath Falls has logged 49,632 registered voters to date as of midday on Monday.
“It’s gone up almost 1,000 voters since Sept. 25,” Long said. “That’s a lot in a couple weeks, but probably normal for a presidential general (election). We tend to see that the voter registration really spikes up. People will check to see if they’re registered.”
Long said she anticipates another increase in registered voters just before the deadline Tuesday night.
“I would expect to see another spike,” Long said. “I wouldn’t say it would be over 200 (more registered voters) but I could see it being around that.”
Long encourages voters to get their registration completed as soon as possible and to ask the elections office advice any questions about the process.
“They can get online and register as long as they do it before midnight,” Long said. “It does timestamp it and it is very (accurate) to the second.”
If voters are already registered but need to change an address or other information, they can do that online as well.
Long said if voters don’t receive a ballot by Oct. 20, they need to get call the Klamath County Elections Office or come in in person.
Long said for those who are uncomfortable sending their ballot in the mail, they can come to her office to fill out their ballot in person. There are four separated voting booths in the elections office.
“They can always call and check if they’re worried at all about their ballot,” Long said.
Once voters return their ballot, it’s easy to check online to see if it has been officially tallied.
“The wording that they’re looking for is that their ballot’s been accepted,” she said. “Once it’s been accepted, it’s going through the whole process.”
Long encourages voters to sign the back of their ballot envelope with their normal signature. She said a small number of voters in the primary election had their ballots rejected due to mismatched signatures.
“We look at curvature and everything and they’ll be notified if there’s anything that looks off to us,” Long said.
As Election Day edges closer, the clerk’s office is staying busy and prepping to help voters.
“It hasn’t really slowed down,” Long said. “It just keeps picking up pace.”
For questions about ballots or how to become an election observer, contact Klamath County Elections Office at 541-883-5134 or visit the office in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 305 Main St., Klamath Falls.