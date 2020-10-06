Voter pamphlets and ballots will be arriving to registered Oregon voters in Klamath County soon, according to the Klamath County Clerk’s Office.
Voters’ pamphlets are expected to be delivered to every household between Oct. 5-9, while ballots will be mailed on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election is Tuesday, Oct. 13. Online registration is available at oregonvotes.gov or at the County Clerk’s office at 305 Main St.
Completed ballots must be received in the Elections Office or any official drop site no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. All ballots will now include a pre-paid postage return envelope; it is recommended that voters mail in their ballot no later than Wednesday, Oct. 28. All ballots come from local county offices; no ballots will be sent from Washington D.C. or Salem. A list of approved official drop-sites is listed on the back of the ballots as well as at www.klamathcounty.org/685/Drop-Sites.
If a ballot is not received by Tuesday, Oct. 20 contact the Klamath County Clerk Office at 541-883-5134 or at elections@klamathcounty.org or visit the Clerk Office.
Individuals turning 18 on or before the General Election will be mailed a ballot on Oct. 14 if they are registered to vote. They do not have to wait until their birthday to return a ballot.
Ballots are catered to the city of residence for specific candidates. In Klamath County the sheriffs race will be on the ballot, as even though the current candidate received the majority of votes in the primary, per the Oregon Constitution the sheriff must be elected in the General Election.
Under COVID-19 restrictions poll watching will be limited to no more than two at a time. Call 541-883-5134 or email elections@klamathcounty.org to schedule a time to observe.