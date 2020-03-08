The United Way of the Klamath Basin has recruited 31 volunteers to help allocate funds raised in its annual community campaign among its 15 member agencies. In a release, Sheri Hargrave, fund distribution chairperson, announced that United Way is looking for a few more volunteers, especially students and United Way donors.
“The process takes about 10 hours beginning with an orientation meeting on March 19th from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Mabel Henzel Education Center, and concludes on May 12th,” Hargrave said.
United Way volunteers are divided into six teams with each team charged to visit two or three of the agencies seeking funds, according to Hargrave. “It’s a very educational and rewarding experience to learn about what these 15 United Way member agencies do year-round to improve the quality of life in our community,” Hargrave noted.
Volunteers will make funding recommendations to the United Way board of directors. Those volunteering in the process so far include Mandi Clark, Gerard Collins, Heather Curtis, Greg Dolezal, Timothy Estores, Dale Geigle, Spencer Greer, Tara Guthrie, Betsy Honzel, Doug Hudson, Phil Hull, Brienne Humprey, Sigrid Krogh, Tracey Lehman, Mark Mayers, Don McDonnell, Brandon McGraw, Teresa Miles, Scott Nelson, Ruth Olsen, Michelle Phelps, Jeremy Riblett, Melody Smith, Jenine Stuedli, Michele Tyree, Emily Williams and Dennis Winn. Student volunteers include Grace Berardino and Riley Knutson (Henley High School) and Elle Winn (Triad School).
For more information, or to receive a volunteer registration form, please contact Leroy Cabral at United Way at 541-882-5558.