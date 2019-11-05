Volunteer tax counselors are being sought for the AARP Tax-Aide program, which will provide a free, volunteer-run tax counseling and preparation service from Feb. 4 through April 15, 2020, according to a news release.
The volunteers will prepare federal and state returns for middle and low income taxpayers with special attention to those 50 years old and older. They are needed to assist with preparing and the electronic filing of tax returns. There is also a need for Spanish interpreters.
Klamath County will have Tax-Aide locations at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the main branch of the Klamath County Library, and Chiloquin site to be announced.
Comprehensive training in tax law, tax filing computer programs and the use of computers to file taxes in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service will be provided. All training materials will be furnished free to all volunteers. Training will begin on Jan. 6, 2020. Reimbursement will be provided on a limited basis for qualified related expenses.
For more information contact Donna Hill at 541-882-4362.