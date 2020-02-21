A desperate need exists in Klamath County for volunteers willing to help protect the rights and dignity of people living in long-term care facilities. The Oregon Long-Term Care Ombudsman program makes it possible for individuals to provide that service in a meaningful way by becoming a certified ombudsman volunteer. Only one volunteer ombudsman is currently assigned to Klamath County, leaving hundreds of senior and disabled residents in care facilities without the often essential service such volunteers can provide.
As a certified ombudsman, a volunteer is able to advocate for the needs and wants of older adults and people with disabilities living in care facilities. The mission of the Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman is “to enhance the quality of life; improve the level of care; protect the individual rights and promote the dignity of each Oregon citizen residing in a long-term care facility.” Volunteers are a vital part of that mission because their duty, first and foremost, is to the resident.
In Klamath Falls alone, 449 seniors reside in long-term care facilities, which include residential care, assisted living, nursing homes, as well as memory care communities.
The top six complaints people in long-term care asked Oregon volunteer ombudsmen to address in the 2018-19 fiscal year were related to discharge and eviction; inaccurate resident care plans or failure to follow the plans; food quality, quantity, variation, choice, condiments and utensils; medication administration and organization; not being treated with dignity and respect by facility staff; and failure to respond to requests for assistance.
When long-term care facility administrators, management and staff fail to address a resident’s concerns, volunteer ombudsman provide a vital lifeline. The LTCO website emphasizes that volunteer ombudsmen “strive to remove barriers to quality care and are opponents of institutional repression wherever it exists and in whatever form it takes.”
Qualifications necessary to become a certified ombudsman include being at least 21 years old and able to pass a criminal history check. Volunteers need to possess strong observation, communication and problem solving skills. They must also be dependable and have adequate transportation to visit facilities.
Volunteer ombudsmen go through five days of training for five hours each day. Those five days are spread over two to three weeks. After going through the sessions and passing an open-book, take home test, volunteers are certified and assigned to one or more facilities.
Certified ombudsman volunteers begin their work by meeting a facility’s residents and learning about their concerns. Then, with the resident’s permission, the volunteer contacts the facility staff or other agencies to find a solution to the concern.
While Klamath County is not unique in its shortage of volunteer ombudsmen, the lack of volunteers relative to the area’s population is distinctive, according to Natascha Cronin, volunteer recruitment specialist with the Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman.
Seven other counties are grouped into the same Long-Term Care Ombudsman district as Klamath County, and three of them — Lake, Crook and Harney counties — have no volunteer ombudsman at all, Deputy State Long Term Care Ombudsman Todd Steele reported.
Cronin is optimistic about the chances of volunteer ombudsmen numbers increasing in Klamath County though, thanks to the Oregon legislature approving an additional three deputy ombudsman positions for the state, thereby increasing the number of deputy ombudsman by 50%. Now with nine deputy ombudsmen, Oregon has been divided into nine LTCO districts instead of six, so the work is spread between more people.
In 2018, 88% of the complaints brought to a volunteer ombudsman were solved to the resident’s satisfaction. “When you have to close a case as ‘not resolved,’” Steele explained, “sometimes that’s okay because the resident’s expectations may not have been realistic.”
Cronin addressed the power shift that often occurs when a senior citizen or disabled person begins living in a long-term care facility. By helping a long-term care resident understand his or her rights, and advocating for those rights, a volunteer ombudsman keeps the power dynamic more balanced. Though the resident is under the facility’s care, Cronin emphasized, “They’re an adult and they get to make whatever choice they want. When you enter a facility, you don’t lose any of those rights.”
“We’re going to advocate for whatever [the resident’s’] choice is,” she noted. If a diabetic resident wants a piece of chocolate cake for dessert, a volunteer ombudsman will ensure that wish is fulfilled. Even if a resident’s choice may not be ‘healthy,’ Cronin detailed, the resident is allowed to make the decision as an adult.
One of the most important facets of the way the LTCO volunteer program functions, Steele said, is that volunteers are able to apply their own style and the standards of their own community in solving each resident’s complaints.
The way an issue might be resolved in Portland is often not the way it would be resolved in Lake County, because different populations typically handle problems differently. The ways of a bustling city are not the ways of a rural community; the LTCO program recognizes that and allows flexibility in the resolution process to best meet each community’s needs.
In order to conduct a volunteer ombudsman training in Klamath Falls, a total of five volunteers are needed. After training, volunteers are asked to provide four hours of work in facilities each week for at least one year – educating residents about their rights, investigating and resolving complaints, and, if necessary, referring issues to other agencies such as Adult Protective Services or Licensing. Hours are flexible and based on volunteers’ availability.
To learn more about volunteering or to report a concern at a long-term care facility, call 1-800-522-2602 or visit www.oltco.org. To sign up for the training or ask questions related to becoming a certified ombudsman volunteer, call 971-600-6149 to speak with Natascha Cronin.