Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Volunteers are being sought to assist with spring clean-up on the Wingwatchers Trail, a nature trail bordering the western shore of Lake Ewauna maintained by the Klamath Wingwatchers’ organization.

Klamath Wingwatchers is asking for assistance on Saturday, May 29 from 9-11 a.m. to aid in digging and planting bulrush roots, pulling weeds, and removing grass around new shrubs and plantings. The volunteer event will also be an opportunity to engage with the WIngwatchers organization and hear about upcoming events and activities. Anyone volunteering is encouraged to bring gloves and water.

The Wingwatchers Trail extends from the Link River along Lake Ewauna’s western shore along pods, wetlands, riparian and upland habitats, offering pristine birdwatching opportunities in a scenic setting.

Volunteers will meet at the Klamath Visitor Center, located at 205 Riverside Dr. For more information call 541-884-2718.

Tags