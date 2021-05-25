Volunteers are being sought to assist with spring clean-up on the Wingwatchers Trail, a nature trail bordering the western shore of Lake Ewauna maintained by the Klamath Wingwatchers’ organization.
Klamath Wingwatchers is asking for assistance on Saturday, May 29 from 9-11 a.m. to aid in digging and planting bulrush roots, pulling weeds, and removing grass around new shrubs and plantings. The volunteer event will also be an opportunity to engage with the WIngwatchers organization and hear about upcoming events and activities. Anyone volunteering is encouraged to bring gloves and water.
The Wingwatchers Trail extends from the Link River along Lake Ewauna’s western shore along pods, wetlands, riparian and upland habitats, offering pristine birdwatching opportunities in a scenic setting.
Volunteers will meet at the Klamath Visitor Center, located at 205 Riverside Dr. For more information call 541-884-2718.