Looking for an excuse to visit the Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge?
Refuge managers are looking for volunteers who can assist with a variety of projects at Hart Mountain, the 422-square mile refuge in northeastern Lake County.
Becca Frager, refuge visitor services specialist with the Sheldon-Hart Mountain Refuge Complex in Lakeview, said refuge managers are working with the Friends of Hart Mountain, a volunteer group that assists with annual sage grouse lek and mule deer counts, staffs the visitor center, helps with basic maintenance and other tasks. She noted other groups and volunteers have also participated with newcomers’ welcome.
“There’s just always things that need to be done,” Frager said, noting plans are moving ahead in hopes the ongoing Covid pandemic will allow volunteer participation to resume this year.”
Although uncertain if protocols will allow volunteers to assist, she said the top priority is improving the refuge’s Post Meadows Campground. Post Meadows is currently a small camping area that seasonally receives campers when the main Hot Springs Campground is full. The upgrades are needed because the refuge wants to decommission the nearby Guano Creek Campground. Envisioned improvements at Post Meadows include repairing deteriorating corrals, building a boundary fence and delineating campsites.
New and ongoing projects include staining picnic tables, installing pipe gates, removing barbed wires, installing signs, assisting with habitat restoration, serving as camp hosts, staffing the visitor center and repairing wildlife guzzlers.
“There’s just always something that needs to be done,” Frager said.
Friends’ projects are often multi-day projects that allow volunteers to blend time working with exploring the refuge,