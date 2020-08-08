Seven people illegally entered the caldera of Crater Lake National Park on Friday afternoon and rescue crews were deployed to help them out of a restricted area.
Initially six people were reported to be somewhere between Rim Village and Discovery Point. They were found near the shoreline below Rim Village and seven people climbed out on their own. No one was injured.
Park staff warned against reaching the shoreline any way other than the Cleetwood Trail, saying rescue efforts also put crews at risk.
“The slopes are very unstable, and through the years, visitors have been seriously injured or even killed by illegally entering the caldera. The necessary major rescue efforts that result put park staff at risk,” stated a park news release.
The visitors were cited for illegal entry and creating a hazardous condition.
“The National Park Service conducts thousands of search and rescues servicewide each year, many of which could be avoided with visitors planning and making responsible decisions,” stated the news release. “During the ongoing health crisis, it’s critical that everyone make wise choices to keep our national park rangers and first responders out of harm’s way.”