KENO — Keno Christian Church will host visiting missionaries from the Northwest School of Missions from Thursday through Sunday at 15210 Riveredge Road at the corner of Puckett and Riveredge, according to a news release.
On Thursday, there will be a dinner at 5 to 6 p.m. and a presentation by Brad and Linda Berg of Rio Brave, Mexico.
On Friday, there will be a dinner at 5 to 6 p.m. and a presentation by Sam Wrisley of HOPE2, Liberia.
On Sunday, a presentation by Gene and Linda DiPietro of Asian Children’s Mission at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by a potluck lunch and another presentation by Christ Pete Bradley at 6 p.m. will be followed by dessert.