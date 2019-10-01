Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

KENO — Keno Christian Church will host visiting missionaries from the Northwest School of Missions from Thursday through Sunday at 15210 Riveredge Road at the corner of Puckett and Riveredge, according to a news release.

On Thursday, there will be a dinner at 5 to 6 p.m. and a presentation by Brad and Linda Berg of Rio Brave, Mexico.

On Friday, there will be a dinner at 5 to 6 p.m. and a presentation by Sam Wrisley of HOPE2, Liberia.

On Sunday, a presentation by Gene and Linda DiPietro of Asian Children’s Mission at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by a potluck lunch and another presentation by Christ Pete Bradley at 6 p.m. will be followed by dessert.

Tags