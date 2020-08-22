The Susan G. Komen Oregon and Southwest Washington MORE THAN PINK Walk, also known as Race for the Cure, is being held on Sunday, Aug. 23 across Oregon and Southern Washington, according to a news release.
The event normally coordinates group community walks as fundraisers, but due to COVID-19 instead individuals are encouraged to socially distance and walk, run, bike, or hike on their own in support of breast cancer support and research. The annual event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Susan G. Komen organization, raising funds to help provide transportation, gas, food, lodging, and other vital programs and services to those in Oregon and Southwest Washington currently battling breast cancer.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, breast cancer patient needs have more than doubled; We must
raise our $300,000 goal by October 31 (marking the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month) in order
to keep our doors open to continue serving those who desperately need our programs and services in
Oregon and SW Washington in the coming year,” said Andrew Asato, Susan G. Komen organization CEO. “Join us for this virtual event, through which we will continue to preserve the sense of community, and harness the power of our collective MORE THAN PINK spirit in our fight against this disease, but from a safe distance. Please join us as we rise up together to save lives in our community.”
Register and donate to participate at www.KomenOregon.org or text “WALK” to 503-461-2294.