ALTURAS, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service plans to gather 500 wild horses from the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory again this fall to continue moving toward the appropriate management level prescribed by the 2013 Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory Management Plan.
A virtual public meeting to share information about the gather and accept comments on the use of motorized vehicles during gather operations is planned for Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m. Join this meeting through Microsoft Teams at https://tinyurl.com/y5988c8u or by calling 636-352-2946 and entering conference ID: 262 584 042#.
The Modoc National Forest has contracted Cattoor Livestock Roundups to conduct the gather with a projected start date of Sept. 15-16. Reducing overpopulation helps address unsustainable impacts on aquatic resources, wildlife, grazing and other traditional cultural practices.
Approximately 20 horses gathered in 2019 and held at the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals are still in need of new homes. Please see https://go.usa.gov/xQ3r3 for more information on how to apply. Get applications in now as well for horses to be gathered this fall.
The BLM Litchfield Corrals still has plenty of Devil’s Garden Horses available for adoption. For more information on how to adopt from the BLM, email wildhorse@blm.gov or call 866-468-7826.