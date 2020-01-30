Viral response: Klamath health officials monitoring coronavirus, offer advice

A new virus has spread quickly in China, and worldwide, over the last month. On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
The declaration came the same day the first person-to-person transmission of the virus was documented in the United States. According to the New York Times, the patient is the husband of a Chicago woman who contracted the virus in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated and is most prevalent.
In total, there have been six confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, all infected people except the latest in Chicago had traveled to China recently. There have been no deaths from the virus in the United States. There have been no confirmed cases in Oregon.
According to the New York Times, 7,834 cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, with the vast majority of those inside China. Ninety-eight of those cases were confirmed outside of China, in 18 countries. The death toll in China was reported to be 213 on Thursday.
Local information
Valeree Lane, program coordinator at Klamath County Public Health, said the best place to get information about the coronavirus is from the Center for Disease Control, WHO and other reputable sources of information.
Lane said aside from those resources, there are local options for information.
“If you have any questions call Klamath County Public Health or your health care provider,” she said.
She also called attention to the fact that “coronavirus” is a term which refers to several viruses, including one that causes the common cold, respiratory infections and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS.)
“We see viruses all the time, the problem with this one is that it’s a new one,” she said. This coronavirus is “novel” or new. It has not yet been given a name beside the scientific name, “2019-nCoV” according to the CDC. Some are referring to it as the Wuhan coronavirus.
“Klamath County Public Health meets with different health agencies every week for updates on the spread of the virus,” Lane said.
The flu
The spread of the virus is troubling, but the risk of catching it in the United States is extremely low, much lower than the chance of catching the flu, according to multiple health organizations, officials and Lane.
National Public Radio reported Wednesday that more than 150,000 Americans have been hospitalized for the flu and more than 8,000 people have died this flu season. NPR recommended getting a flu shot if you haven’t already.
“It may not yet be considered an ‘outbreak,’ but a deadly disease is here now: Influenza. And it’s spreading. It’s vaccine-preventable and it’s not too late for people to get a flu shot,” wrote Sky Lakes spokesman, Tom Hottman, in an email.
Oregon Rep. Greg Walden doubled down on the importance of getting a flu shot in a press release on Thursday afternoon.
“In addition to the threat of the novel coronavirus, let us not forget that more than 8,000 Americans have already died from the flu this year,” Walden said. “Get your flu shot now.”
Precautions
The CDC recommends avoiding all “nonessential travel to China,” for the time being, to prevent spreading the coronavirus.
The CDC also recommends everyone take normal sanitary measures to lower the risk of infection, and these recommendations can also fend off infection from the flu.
“We’re always better off when people are washing their hands,” Lane said.
Specifically, the CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
The CDC also recommends avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, avoiding contact with sick people, staying home when sick, and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
WHO recommends getting to a doctor immediately if you suspect you may have the coronavirus, especially if you or someone close to you has traveled to China recently. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.