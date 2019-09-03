Ninth-graders at Mazama High School on Tuesday spread out on the Vikings’ field to play games and make memories as they kicked off their freshmen year of high school.
Cathy Nevala, entering her 20th year as a teacher, watched as students shimmied through a hula hoop while holding hands in a circle. It was just one of many games the students took part in Tuesday afternoon. School starts for all grades today.
Nevala said the games and overall orientation allows students to get to know the new surroundings that will be their home for the next four years.
“It’s a really nice way for incoming freshmen to become acquainted with the school and the staff,” she said.
“It’s putting them on the right foot forward and what we’re all about – community.”
The hula hoop game was one of ninth-grader Yoxcelin Ledezma’s favorite games throughout the junior Olympics.
Ledezma spoke to the H&N via a translator saying that she moved to Klamath Falls from Mexico two months ago and is excited to learn English and play soccer at Mazama.
“We just want the kids to have fun for the first day of being a freshman in high school,” said Ireland McDonald, a Mazama junior helping with games.
“We make fools of ourselves before we let them make fools of themselves here,” she added.
McDonald said students also got the grand tour of the school and left knowing which hallway is which on the first day.
“I just hope this gives the kids a good start,” McDonald added.
“This is just for fun to help them interact with each other.”