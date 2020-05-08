From book club meetings on Zoom, to board business on Google Hangouts, groups everywhere are finding physically distant ways to talk “face to face.” Musicians aren’t letting COVID-19 keep them apart either.
This month, Klamath Falls City Schools orchestra teacher Wendy Savage began conducting one-on-one virtual music lessons with middle school and high school string players across the district.
Except for playing along with students — an activity that is frustrating with digital audio delays — Savage does in a virtual lesson the same things she would do in a physical rehearsal – listen, correct, demonstrate, encourage.
Savage says she mainly hopes to motivate students to keep playing until group rehearsals resume. She keeps lessons short, just 15 minutes, and provides music tailored to each students’ preferences.
“I like fun, weird or quirky music over classical,” seventh grader Katherine Keyser told Savage during her first virtual lesson.
Savage promised to send fun Irish fiddle tunes.
“This is so much better than filling out the practice charts posted on Google Classroom,” said Keyser. “It makes violin a good part of the day.”
In addition to practicing alone between lessons, Savage’s students can play along with SmartMusic, an application that provides accompaniment and immediate feedback on pitch and rhythm. They also can use the software to record themselves, then submit the recording to Savage for review.
Student Anika Lonner has been diligent about continuing with music during quarantine, practicing about one hour each day, but she appreciated getting personal feedback.
“It’s nice to have one-on-one time with Ms. Savage,” she said. “We never get that in school.”