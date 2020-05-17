Oregon Lottery on Friday, May 15 began the process of restarting Video Lottery terminals in counties reopening under Governor Brown’s executive order, according to a news release.
As terminals come back online, players will notice some differences intended to increase safety, including:
■ Terminals must be spaced at least 6 feet apart
■ Players must request access to a terminal before playing
■ An employee must clean each terminal between play sessions
■ One player at a time is allowed at a terminal
“As Oregon begins to reopen, Lottery is working with the Governor's office, public health officials and retailers across the state to provide safer access to Lottery games and help kickstart the state's economic recovery,” noted Lottery Director Barry Pack. “While the shut down of Video was statewide and immediate, restarting will take some time as we work with retailers to ensure they can operate under the new guidelines.”