Two people died and two others were injured after a man fired a handgun into a residence north of Chiloquin on Sunday night.
Bryan Reynolds, 35, and Tianna Reynolds, 18, were living on the rural property bordering the Williamson River. Both died at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to court documents. Tina Smith, 37, and Andrew Reynolds, 25, were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. As of 3 p.m. Monday, Andrew Reynolds was listed in "good" condition at Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls.
Andrew Lee Noe, 30, was arrested near the scene and booked on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon. He was arraigned Monday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting took place at 990 Bronco Lane. A home, barn and trailers are located on the rural property located along the river, north of Chiloquin and south of Collier State Park. According to Chase, the victims and the suspect all lived on the property.
Deputy Klamath County District Attorney Cole Chase said there were between eight and 12 people at the residence when the shooting occurred. He said evidence suggests everyone involved was related, either by blood or marriage.
According to Chase, the two people who died were the shooter's niece and brother-in-law. Tina Smith was the wife of Bryan Reynolds and Andrew Reynolds was his brother.
A probable cause statement filed at the Klamath County Circuit Court claims Noe was outside the home when be began firing a handgun, killing Bryan and Tianna Reynolds and wounding Tina Smith and Andrew Reynolds.
Two handguns and a shotgun were recovered at the scene. Chase said it appears only Noe fired a weapon, the handgun.
Sheriff's deputies, Oregon State Police and Klamath Falls Police were dispatched to the shooting about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. While en route and driving north on Highway 97, a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed into another vehicle near milepost 268, about two miles north of Klamath Falls.
The deputy was transported via ambulance to Sky Lakes Medical Center and was hospitalized Monday with non life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the vehicle hit by the cruiser reported no injuries, according to the sheriff's office. OSP is investigating the crash.