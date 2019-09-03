Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The officers and members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383 invites the community of Klamath Falls and surrounding area to attend annual remembrance of September 11, 2001. A ceremony will take place at the Veterans Monument at the Klamath County Courthouse at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, according to a news release.

VFW District 5 Commander Col. Karen Johnson, U.S. Army (retired), will be the master of ceremonies. VFW Chaplain Ben Quen, Senior Master Sergeant (SMS) USAF (Retired), will give the invocation, followed by a message presented by Johnson.

Speakers at the ceremony will include Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris, Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, Klamath County Fire District 1 Operations Chief Matt Hitchcock and Sr. Vice Commander Lt. Colonel Brad Obergon of the 173rd Air National Guard Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field.

Matt Hoffman, music director for Sacred Heart Catholic Church, will perform the song, “God Bless America,” before a benediction given by Quen, and final remarks by Johnson.

The Klamath County Courthouse is at 316 Main St.

