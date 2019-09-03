The officers and members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383 invites the community of Klamath Falls and surrounding area to attend annual remembrance of September 11, 2001. A ceremony will take place at the Veterans Monument at the Klamath County Courthouse at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, according to a news release.
VFW District 5 Commander Col. Karen Johnson, U.S. Army (retired), will be the master of ceremonies. VFW Chaplain Ben Quen, Senior Master Sergeant (SMS) USAF (Retired), will give the invocation, followed by a message presented by Johnson.
Speakers at the ceremony will include Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris, Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, Klamath County Fire District 1 Operations Chief Matt Hitchcock and Sr. Vice Commander Lt. Colonel Brad Obergon of the 173rd Air National Guard Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field.
Matt Hoffman, music director for Sacred Heart Catholic Church, will perform the song, “God Bless America,” before a benediction given by Quen, and final remarks by Johnson.
The Klamath County Courthouse is at 316 Main St.