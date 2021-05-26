Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383 will host a parade and ceremonies honoring veterans in partnership with the Klamath Freedom Celebration on Monday, May 31, according to a news release.
Activities commence on Monday with a free breakfast for veterans and guests at the American Legion, Post 8, from 8-10 a.m. The American Legion is located at 228 N. 8th St. in Klamath Falls.
The annual Memorial Day parade down Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls will start at 10 a.m., culminating at Veterans Memorial Park. Parade applications can be obtained at the VFW Post 1383 building, located at 515 Klamath Ave.
The Parade Grand Marshal will be Senior Master Sergeant Ken Waters, a retired 26-year member of the U.S. Air Force and VFW Post 1383 member.
Following the parade Memorial Day ceremonies honoring deceased members of all branches of the military will begin at 11 a.m. with a fly-over of F-15s from the 173rd Fighter Wing based at Kingsley Field. The ceremony will include guest speakers and various honors. Individuals or organizations wishing to lay a wreath must contact Michael Reynolds at 541-891-5749 prior to Monday’s activities.
Speakers at the ceremony include Karen Johnson, retired U.S. Army colonel and VFW Post 1383 commander; and a to-be-determined representative of Klamath Falls. Police Department.
Afterwards free chili lunches will be provided at the American Legion Post 8 building starting at 12 p.m., and alternately free spaghetti lunches will be provided at VFW Post 1383 starting at 12 p.m.