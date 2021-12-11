The VFW Post 1383 in Klamath Falls was buzzing with laughter and conversation Saturday for a special celebration of one of Klamath’s local war heroes.
John Boehm, who was born on Dec. 5, 1921 in Sullivan Mo., turned 100 years old. At his birthday party, the room smelled of fried chicken and birthday cake while folks — some dressed in military garb — mingled at the bar.
Boehm made his round, dressed to the nines in his military issued Army Class A uniform, shaking hands and telling stories to the eager guests who came to celebrate with him. The uniform still fits, all these decades later.
Boehm went into the service at the age of 21 and served in North Africa and Europe in the 3rd Army of the United States under the command of General George Patton. He was drafted, he said. But the idea of going to war didn’t stifle his courage.
“I just figured it was something else," Boehm said. Just another new experience you know? I came to find out it was a little more than I had planned for.”
On his jacket hung several ribbons and medals from his service to the nation during World War II, but he said he’s got so many of them he can’t remember what they are all from.
Boehm does remember how he earned his Purple Heart though. It would be pretty tough to forget.
He recalled getting blown up in a tank on the beaches of Normandy, losing three of his comrades, who were killed in the attack.
“When you are getting blown up, you don’t know what the hell is taking place,” Boehm said with a chuckle. “Or if you are going to live or die.”
He also recalled his time in Sicily when he spent 72 days straight in the rain and mud, literally spending day and night traipsing through the muck. Then, the Battle of the Bulge. That subjected him and his comrades to knee deep snow and subzero temperatures on top of the German adversary.
“I’ll tell you, it was tough,” he said.
Before lunch was served, Duane Whitehead, a combat engineer who served in the Vietnam War, came up to honor Boehm. Then, Vietnam Veteran Dennis Guthrie presented an honor, gave him a cigar and other gifts.
"I doubt they’ll let you smoke these, but here’s a cigar,” Guthrie said with a grin.
“Well, I’ll put that in with my collection,” Boehm quipped to the amusement of the group.
Guthrie then read a congratulatory message from VFW brass before concluding the ceremony.
“I want to thank you and thank everybody,” Boehm added. “And I love everybody.”
— Reporter Joe Siess can be reached at (541) 885-4481 or jsiess@heraldandnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jomsiess