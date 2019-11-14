The Veterans Advisory Council held the first “Honoring Her our Hero” event Wednesday afternoon with resources for women veterans in the community at Oregon Tech.
Next on the schedule of events, veterans organizations across the community gear up to celebrate Thanksgiving and ensure veterans have something to eat this holiday season.
Veterans can go to the Veterans of Foreign Wars from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving to get a turkey dinner with all of the fixings.
Veterans and their families can also sign up to receive food boxes from the Disabled American Veterans, which they will hand out on Nov. 22. You can sign up to receive a box with all of the Thanksgiving foods, including a turkey, before then by contacting the DAV at 541-884-9125 or by visiting the DAV at 2809 Avalon St.
Brigitte Marker with the DAV said they have 23 boxes now and that last year they handed out 55 boxes.
She is also asking for any non-perishable food donations people can make to be dropped off at the DAV or the VFW. Although she said they have extra need for food donations around the holidays, the DAV also provides a free breakfast to veterans and their families on Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
The VFW and DAV also plan to offer a meal and food boxes at Christmas time.