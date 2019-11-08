The schedule of activities related to the observance of Veterans Day on Monday in Klamath Falls has been announced, according to a news release.
Included are: Free breakfast for veterans and their guests from 8 to 10 a.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street from Spring Street to Veterans Memorial Park.
A ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park that will include an F-15 Flyover, “Star Spangled Banner” performed by Ipo Ross, Pledge of Allegiance led by Noko Herrera, invocation by Ben Quen, Veterans Day messages by Karen Johnson and Jeff Edwards, oldest Klamath County veteran dedication ceremony, prisoner of war/missing in action honors by Ben Quen and Duane Whitehead, rifle salute by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Marine Corps League and Disabled American Veterans Color Guard, and “I’m Proud To Be an American” presentation by Christopher Benjamin, Henley High School choir director.
Free lunches at noon in Veterans of Foreign Wars at 515 Klamath Ave., the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets and The Leatherneck Club at 1019 Main St.