The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) will host a virtual statewide Memorial Day celebration online on Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m. on the ODVA Facebook page, according to a news release.
The ceremony will include multiple messages reflecting on the importance of the nation and the many generations of veterans who have safeguarded it.
“I invite all Oregonians to join us for this meaningful and one-of-a-kind event,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, ODVA director. “Our partners at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are also offering new ways for the public to pay tribute to our honored veterans including a new online initiative called the Veterans Legacy Memorial.”
The site, which contains a memorial page for each veteran and service member interred in a national cemetery, has been available since 2019, but this week that the VA is introducing a new way to observe Memorial Day by permitting online visitors to leave a comment of tribute on a veteran’s page. The tribute allows visitors to voice memories and appreciation for a veteran’s service at www.vlm.cem.va.gov.
“We are grateful for our many veterans across the state of Oregon, who continue to serve and sacrifice in these unprecedented times,” added Fitzpatrick. “They are nurses and doctors and other health care workers; they are firefighters, police officers and first responders; they are mail carriers, grocery clerks and other essential workers, continuing to serve on the front lines of the critical response to COVID-19 and in so many other ways that help keep our society healthy, safe and strong.”