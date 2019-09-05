Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Vendors are sought for the annual Harvest Craft Fair at the Hope Community Center, 2408 Homedale Road, according to a news release.

The craft fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Crafts, jewelry, homemade items, wood products, honey and lunch will be available to purchase. Vendor spaces are 9- by 9-feet and larger, and are available for $25. Availability for vendor space is on a first come first served basis.

The Harvest Craft Fair will benefit community outreach, the Prayer Quilt Ministry, local community needs such as the food pantry and crisis centers in Klamath Falls. For a vendor application, call Mikey at 541-274-1876.

