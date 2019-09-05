Vendors are sought for the annual Harvest Craft Fair at the Hope Community Center, 2408 Homedale Road, according to a news release.
The craft fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Crafts, jewelry, homemade items, wood products, honey and lunch will be available to purchase. Vendor spaces are 9- by 9-feet and larger, and are available for $25. Availability for vendor space is on a first come first served basis.
The Harvest Craft Fair will benefit community outreach, the Prayer Quilt Ministry, local community needs such as the food pantry and crisis centers in Klamath Falls. For a vendor application, call Mikey at 541-274-1876.