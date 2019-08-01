The Tucker Fire on the Modoc National Forest, near Clear Lake Wildlife Refuge, remained within containment lines Wednesday, according to a Forest service news release. It was estimated at 14,217 acres and 10% containment. No structures have been damaged or destroyed.
The fire was determined to have be unintentionally ignited by traffic along Highway 139.
Stronger winds and warmer, dryer conditions are expected later in the week and crews will prioritize strengthening lines that could push the fire to the northwest and southeast.
Motorists in the area are advised that crews are still working along Highway 139. Please use caution and be aware of equipment and personnel along the road. In addition, a heavy grass crop due to the rainy winter has resulted in increased fire danger across the state. Because of this, the Forest Service encourages people to please use extra caution to prevent fire starts.
Harriette at 75% containment
Fire crews and aviation resources made good progress Wednesday on the Harriette Fire on the Fremont-Winema National Forest in the Mountain Lakes Wilderness, according to a South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership news release.
The fire was holding at 9 acres late Wednesday, and was at 75% containment. Snags along with steep and rocky terrain have made access difficult for firefighters. The fire was to be staffed overnight as crews mop-up the interior and strengthen containment lines around the fire.