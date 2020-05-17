The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, which closed its vehicle inspection stations on March 17, has extended those closures through at least May 31, in an effort to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 among staff and customers, according to a news release.
The Vehicle Inspection Program helps ensure vehicles are properly maintained so emission control systems keep pollution levels within EPA’s allowable standards. In Oregon, a vehicle emissions test is required prior to DMV registration in the Portland-Metro and Medford-Ashland areas every other year.
In late March, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced a partnership with Oregon law enforcement agencies to exercise discretion in the enforcement of driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and trip permits that expire during the COVID-19 emergency declared by Governor Brown. However, those customers still wishing to get their vehicles inspected and registered may visit DEQ’s Vehicle Inspection Station Closure Information (During COVID-19-related Emergency) page for more information on testing options.
DEQ's goal is to protect the health and safety of staff and customers. For specific questions concerning vehicle inspections, email VIPINFO@deq.state.or.us or call 503-229-5066. For vehicle registrations, contact Oregon DMV at 503-945-5000.