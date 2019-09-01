Gov. Kate Brown appointed David M. Vandenberg to the Lake County Circuit Court Friday, filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert F. Nichols, Jr., according to a news release
Vandenberg is an attorney in private practice in Lakeview, where he has represented clients in criminal and civil cases since 1994. He earlier worked at small private firms in Beaverton. Vandenberg is a graduate of Willamette University College of Law and Southern Oregon State College.
Vandenberg is well-known in the Lakeview community, having grown up there. He has been president of the Lake County Bar Association, a middle school basketball coach, and has served on the boards of various local nonprofit organizations.
“David M. Vandenberg has dedicated his career to providing access to justice for members of the Lakeview community,” Brown said. “He will continue this professional commitment as Lake County’s only judge, ensuring that everyone who enters his courtroom gets a fair shake.”
Vandenberg’s appointment is effective immediately.