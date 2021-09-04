On August 13, Gov. Kate Brown announced that state executive branch employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
The mandate also pertains to workers in a variety of fields, from law enforcement to medical professionals.
In Klamath County, nurses at Sky Lakes Medical Center and firefighters stationed at Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Klamath Falls are taking a public stand against the state vaccine mandate.
On Friday, the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3340-Kingsley Fire Fighters Association joined with the Fraternal Order of Police as well as nine Oregon State Police troopers, in a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court against Gov. Brown. The lawsuit hopes to stop the state’s enforcement of the vaccine mandate.
While the firefighters union made it clear that it does not oppose vaccination, they believe there should be personal choice on the matter.
”We here at IAFF Local 3340 strongly stand in agreement with not only our sisters and brothers, but all public service employees that believe in the individual’s ‘right to choose,’” Local 3340 said in an Aug. 29 statement.
A group of unionized nurses at Sky Lakes also made it clear they are not anti-vaccine. They feel that being forced to take the vaccine through mandates is not the best course of action, and will result in the departure of staff from a hospital already struggling to keep up with a surge in COVID-19 patients fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.
The Oregon Nurses Association has made a public statement in support of the vaccine mandate.
”This is a reasonable and sensible approach which respects the individual choices of health care workers while also protecting public health,” Scott Palmer, director of communications for the ONA said. “ONA believes COVID-19 vaccinations are critical to protecting our members, our patients, our families and our communities and we urge all Oregonians who can get vaccinated to do so now.”
The mandate allows employees to apply for certain exemptions to getting the vaccine, and if accepted, those employees will be exempt and appropriately accommodated in their workplace.
Local nurses oppose vaccine mandate
Lusann Strop has worked at Sky Lakes Medical Center for roughly ten years, the last four as a nurse in the intensive care unit.
Strop has been taking care of COVID patients throughout the pandemic, and at one point she caught the virus and recovered. She received her first dose of the vaccine earlier this month but does not currently plan to get the second dose required to achieve full vaccination.
She says she cares about her patients and loves her job, but has chosen to end her employment with Sky Lakes. She thinks if she stayed she would eventually be terminated for not complying with the vaccine mandate.
Strop says she thinks people should get the vaccine, but only once they’ve assessed their own medical condition, and the possible risks, before making that decision on their own.
“My issue is that it is crossing ethical and moral boundaries,” Strop said of the mandate. “When you take away a person’s right to choose what goes into their body you are no longer allowing them their own autonomy and right to informed consent.”
Strop wanted to make clear that she is not anti-vaccine, she just doesn’t agree that her employer has the right to force her and her colleagues to get vaccinated if they choose not to.
“I do believe you should look at your own health condition and make that choice for yourself,” Strop said.
Julia Musick is also a registered nurse at Sky Lakes. She has been at the hospital for 14 years and said she is invested in her patients. Musick said if nurses who have been at Sky Lakes for many years depart the medical center, it will be impossible to replace their dedication and connection to the local community.
Musick has chosen not to get vaccinated due to personal concerns about possible adverse reactions to the vaccine and about how quickly it was developed. Musick said she would be more comfortable getting vaccinated perhaps five years down the line, when there is more data and long term studies to help inform her decision. But at the moment, she chooses not to get vaccinated despite seeing firsthand the dangers of the disease.
“I’ve worked on COVID the whole time that it’s been here,” she said. “I know that it’s real. I’ve seen people. I’ve held their hands when they are passing. When they are freaking out because they can’t breathe, I’ve helped them calm down.” Musick said, in her experience, vaccinated individuals who wind up in the hospital due to COVID tend to do far better than those who are unvaccinated.
Still, she feels forcing staff to get vaccinated does not necessarily solve the problem and may make it worse.
”Who is that protecting if I get vaccinated?” Musick said. “If someone could lay it out and make it 100% truth that if I go in not vaccinated that I am going to hurt my patients, then yes, I would get it.”
Shannon Seater, an ICU nurse at Sky Lakes, said she feels the potential loss of staff due to the vaccine mandate is a greater risk to patients than the vaccination status of hospital staff.
“I am personally terrified of what my shifts will look like, and what our ability to provide care will be as I lose more of my colleagues,” Seater said. “And I believe that will be the result of this mandate.”
Strop and Musick think there will be an exodus of qualified nurses who have been a part of the community for many years as a result of the mandate. If true, that would only compound an already difficult situation at a hospital that remains short staffed.
“The unfortunate reality is that people in Klamath County and all over the state are going to die. Because the nurses are leaving,” Strop said.
Strop said the mandate is creating a divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated medical staff at Sky Lakes, and that behind the scenes unvaccinated staff feel they are being bullied and discriminated against.
“The mandate is splitting healthcare workers. We are divided. On complete extreme sides,” Strop said. “And those of us in the middle are just trying to figure it out, just trying to get all the information. I know how to ask the questions, and being called ignorant or stupid or uninformed or misinformed is insulting.”
Physician notes vaccine’s effectiveness against illness and death
Grant Niskanen, a practicing physician and the vice president of medical affairs at Sky Lakes Medical Center, said getting medical staff vaccinated is an important step toward ensuring the safety of both patients and staff. Niskanen said it’s a scientific fact that getting vaccinated significantly reduces the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death.
“The main thing (about the vaccine) is it protects the individual, but it also protects the people around that individual,” he said. “And for us, that also includes patients. So it is important to get vaccinated, to get that immunity.”
Niskanen said that while the vaccine is not 100% effective, and infection is still possible even after vaccination, the risk of getting seriously ill or dying is greatly reduced.
“We’ve had an employee die here, we’ve had several other employees who have become quite sick,” Niskanen. said. “We just want to protect our staff as much as possible and then those that they are working with as well.”
Niskanen said some employees at Sky Lakes have expressed concern about being exposed to COVID-19 by their unvaccinated coworkers, and some patients request to be cared for by only vaccinated staff.
In the past, Sky Lakes, as well as many hospitals across the state, gave employees the choice to get the flu shot. Those who chose not to were asked to wear masks in patient care areas. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state is mandating employees get the jab, but those who wish not to are able to apply for either a religious or medical exemption. If those exemptions are found to be within reason, Niskanen said, accommodations will be made.
“We still have to protect other employees and patients in the hospital,” Niskanen said of those who have an exemption. “So you are going to require regular testing, and you will also require in areas of patient care, to wear an N-95 (mask) if you choose to remain unvaccinated.”
Niskanen said another reason it is important to vaccinate staff is to keep them at their jobs. Over the past week, Niskanen said the hospital has probably had close to two dozen medical staff fall ill from the virus, taking them away from their positions at a time when hospitalizations are rising.
Typically, Niskanen said staff who catch the virus do not need to be hospitalized and can recover at home. But many are out for 10 days or more, placing tremendous stress on a hospital that is already full of patients to take care of.
“We are short staffed right now, our hospital is bulging at the seams,” Niskanen said. “Our typical number at the hospital when we are full is 84 patients. A couple of days ago we were at 92 patients. That is another eight patients we are struggling to find staff for.”
Niskanen said a lot of nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists are stepping up and taking on far more shifts than normal.
The vast majority of physicians at Sky Lakes — about 87 percent — are vaccinated. And roughly two-thirds of the entire staff at the medical center are fully vaccinated, according to Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes.
Niskanen added the delta variant is incredibly infectious. He thinks that in the next two or three years, most of the world’s population will get infected by it — or another more infectious variant that emerges.
“If you get vaccinated your risk for serious disease or hospitalization is greatly reduced. In fact, in most hospitals across the U.S., 97% of people in the hospital are unvaccinated people,” Niskanen said. “So, you take your choice: You can get the protection from serious illness or hospitalization with the vaccine, or you can say I’m going to take my chances with the natural infection. I will say the majority of people who get natural infection will probably do ok, and they will get immunity from that natural infection, but there will be a small set of people that will have critical illness and death and that can be prevented with the vaccine.”
Firefighters oppose mandate, Air Force says vaccination key to readiness
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3340 represents 29 firefighters employed at Kingsley Field. The union voted 27-1 to publicly oppose Gov. Brown’s vaccine mandate.
Matt Chavarria, president of Local 3340, said he wanted to make it clear that the union is not anti-vaccine, but is taking a stand for personal choice.
“Speaking for my 29 members, those who do not want to vaccinate have chosen not to and have thought long and hard and they have done their research,” he said.
Chavarria said most of the union’s members are vaccinated, but the body voted overwhelmingly in favor of officially taking the stance of supporting their unvaccinated colleagues’ right to make that choice for themselves.
“It is our intention to continue to serve and protect our communities regardless of someone’s personal choice to vaccinate or not,” the union said in its memo. “We trust our members, and we know that despite their personal immunization status, they will continue to serve the community with safety always at the forefront of their minds.”
Chavarria said one of his main concerns about the vaccine mandate is that some of his members will leave their posts and seek out employment in states that do not mandate vaccination.
”Some are adamant about not getting the vaccine and some will leave the profession before getting the vaccine,” Chavarria said. “There are people looking for jobs out of state and we are already short handed. We can’t afford to lose people. I seriously believe we’ll lose some people.”
Some of the union’s members are planning to submit religious exemption requests to the state to avoid having to get vaccinated, but the state is not expected to give a response on the status of those requests until Sep. 4, the day that members would ideally need to get vaccinated in order to adhere to the state’s Oct. 18 deadline, Chavarria added.
Wilhelm “Rusty” Shield, fire chief for Chemult Rural Fire Protection District, said most of his staff are vaccinated, but he has a couple who still haven’t gotten the jab.
“They haven’t given me a final word,” Shield said. “We are waiting to see exactly what everything is going to entail,” he said of the state vaccine mandate. “My feeling is, it’s out there, it doesn’t cost you anything, the side effects from it are minimal for the risk you are taking. The results far outweigh the minimal reactions.”
Members of the Oregon Air Force National Guard stationed at Kingsley Field are also required to get vaccinated, however, they are required to do so by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Jennifer Shirar, public affairs superintendent for the 173rd Fighter Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard at Kingsley Field, said being vaccinated translates to being ready to defend the nation.
“The health and well-being of our Department of Defense Personnel is a readiness issue,” she said. “Our military personnel protect our nation from great threats and they should be prepared themselves as much as possible from COVID-19.”
— Reporter Joe Siess can be reached at (541) 885-4481 or jsiess@heraldandnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jomsiess