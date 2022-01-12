Emma Arias, 10, holds her father’s hand while receiving her first dose at a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Klamath County Fairgrounds on Monday, Jan. 10.
That clinic is open at the fairgrounds through Jan. 12 from 12:30-6:30 p.m., then will move to KCC from Friday, Jan. 14, through Wednesday, Jan. 19 and operate with the same hours. Free food boxes will be offered and free transportation is available. No appointments are necessary.
With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, more Klamath County residents are getting vaccinated against the virus.
Lines for Klamath County Public Health’s recent vaccine clinics at the Klamath County Fairgrounds have been lengthy, and the seven-day running average of new vaccine doses administered in the county was 187 on Monday, up from 66 per day during the summer.
Though the fairgrounds vaccination clinics end on Wednesday, there are still other opportunities to get a first, second or booster shot.
KCPH will be administering shots at Klamath Community College between January 14 and 19, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day. Aiming to increase vaccine availability to people who can’t take time off work to get their shot, the clinic will operate on the weekend and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Some professionals on site will also be fluent in Spanish.
The clinic in the campus’s Wellness Center (Building 4) will offer all three vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States. Anyone ages five and older can receive their first dose, second dose or booster. No appointments are necessary.
According to a KCPH news release, clinic-goers will receive free food boxes and can contact Basin Transit Service to set up free round-trip transport to the clinic.
“Call BTS at (541) 883-2877 a day prior to schedule a round trip from your doorstep to the vaccination site,” said BTS General Manager Adrian Mateos.
Sky Lakes Medical Center also runs a vaccine clinic Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and the clinic is located at 2801 Daggett Ave. next to the hospital’s Collaborative Health Center. Call 833-606-4370 for more information.
All COVID-19 vaccines are free and do not require insurance. The Pfizer vaccine is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration for people ages 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (and Pfizer for children under 16) are under an FDA emergency use authorization.