Sky Lakes Medical Center will hold a special vaccine clinic for Klamath County residents older than 80 on Saturday.
The clinic will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first floor of the Collaborative Health Center, located at 2821 Daggett Ave. on the Sky Lakes campus.
Vaccine will be available by appointment only. There will be no walk in slots available.
If you are older than 80 and wish to schedule an appointment, call the Sky Lakes COVID-19 vaccine call center at 1-833-606-4370. The call center will be open Feb. 3 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the rest of the week.
Sky Lakes is not the only clinic offering vaccines to Klamath County residents older than 80.
On Monday, Klamath County Public Health provided vaccine doses to several clinics in Klamath County. All of those doses are intended to be offered to citizens of the county who are 80 years old or older.
Patients of Klamath Open Door will contact its patients older than 80 directly who for vaccine appointments.
Those in their 80s may also schedule at the Merrill Clinic by calling (541) 798-5073, or at the Bonanza Clinic by calling (541) 545-1820.
Doses are limited. Not everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one immediately.
Vaccine eligibility for people older than 80 formally begins Feb. 8, with the 75-plus population following on Feb. 15.
There are 5,000 people in Klamath County aged 75 and older. It will take several weeks to complete this group.