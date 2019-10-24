The Klamath County Commissioners committed $1,000 for the commissioning of the USS Oregon, a naval submarine that will be the second ship to bear the state’s name.
The USS Oregon Commissioning’s fundraising committee asked all 36 Oregon counties to commit $1,000 for the traditional ceremonies that correspond with the commissioning of ships.
Commissioning Committee co-chair Jim Lasher said the Navy pays for the commissioning ceremony of the vessel itself, but it’s up to the committee to fund receptions for the crew and their families, sponsor dinners and a reception after the commissioning.
“Every dollar counts toward giving the crew and their families what they deserve,” Lasher said.
The ship will be commissioned, meaning the Navy accepts the ship into its fleet, in Groton, Conn., and Lasher said, based on past commissions in Groton, they expect about 2,000 to 2,200 people to show up for the ceremony. The crew will receive plaques declaring them “plank holders” of the ship, calling back to the tradition of the first crew of new ships receiving a plank from the hull when ships were made of wood.
The date of the commissioning is not yet set but is slated for the last three months of 2020. Lasher said they expect the Navy to set a date around April or May.
The vessel was christened on Oct. 5 in Connecticut, where it was built.
Lasher said a three-gallon bucket of water from Crater Lake was shipped to Connecticut for the ceremony. Ice made from the water was the home for the bottle of Oregon sparkling wine from Stoller Family Estates in Dayton, Ore., before the bottle was broken over the hull of the submarine during the christening ceremony.
The rest of the water will be poured over the submarine before it enters the Navy’s fleet, so that the first water to touch the submarine will be from its home state.
Brought forward by Commissioner DeGroot, the $1,000 the county committed was pulled from the Veteran Services’ budget.
According to the ship’s website, “The USS Oregon will be named to honor the long-standing history its namesake state has had with the Navy.”
This will be the Navy’s second ship named after the state of Oregon, but the third ship named Oregon, the first was named after the Oregon Territory.
“The first USS Oregon was a battleship (BB 3) best known for its roles in the Spanish American War when it helped destroy Admiral Cervera’s fleet and in the Philippine-American War; it performed blockade duty in Manila Bay and off Lingayen Gulf, served as a station ship, and aided in the capture of Vigan,” according to the ship’s website. “BB 3, known as the “Bulldog of the Navy”, set a record of 66 days to sail from San Francisco to Havana, Cuba in response to the sinking of the USS Maine (ACR 1) in 1898.”
The boat is 377 feet long and weighs 7,800 tons, or the equivalent of 65 blue whales, according to the ship’s website. It can travel over 28 miles per hour, or over 25 knots, and can go over 800 feet deep. It will feature a crew of 15 officers and 117 enlisted soldiers.
The ship’s crest is full of symbolism significant to the state, including the Latin version of the state motto: “She flies with her own wings,” the state fish the Chinook Salmon, the rim of Crater Lake and Wizard Island, the silhouette of the previous USS Oregon battleship, and an eagle with 33 feathers as Oregon was the 33rd state in the union.
Oregon Rep. Greg Walden spoke at the christening event and got to go aboard the sub for a tour, according to Lasher.
Lasher hopes to incorporate as many Oregon products as possible into the commissioning reception. He said he hopes to serve Rogue Beer and Tillamook Cheese, for example.
As much as Lasher had hoped the Navy would allow for the vessel to be commissioned in the state after which it is named like some other ships were, he said it’s unrealistic to send the submarine south from Connecticut, through the Panama Canal, and north to somewhere like Portland.
Still, he’s hoping to set up facilities for sponsors who don’t want to travel to Connecticut to watch a live stream of the commissioning online instead.