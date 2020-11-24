The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking public feedback on a proposed list of deferred maintenance projects selected for Great American Outdoors Act funding in fiscal year 2022, according to a news release.
The Forest Service projects aim to address the agency’s $5.2 billion deferred maintenance backlog and improve public access and quality of visitor experience through repair and restoration of roads, trails, bridges, recreation sites, and other facilities.
The proposed projects were selected based on seven criteria:
■ Reducing deferred maintenance
■ Promoting management of America’s forests
■ Improving visitor experience
■ Contributing to rural economic development
■ Improving visitor access
■ Ensuring health and safety
■ Leveraging partner contributions and resources
The Great American Outdoors Act provides funding that will enable federal land managers to take aggressive steps to address deferred maintenance and other infrastructure projects on national forest and grasslands through 2025.
The public has until Nov. 30 to review and provide feedback on the proposed list. To do so, visit www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r6/landmanagement/planning/?cid=fseprd796844